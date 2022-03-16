MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bethel Ridge: A Historical Novel of the Late Unpleasantness": an articulate novel with layers of history, faith, and political discourse. "Bethel Ridge: A Historical Novel of the Late Unpleasantness" is the creation of published author C. Leslie Reiter, who graduated from Eastern Pilgrim College in 1956 and did his postgraduate studies at Moravian College in 1956. Reiter joined the Navy in 1956, serving on destroyers for five years. He studied at the Iliff School of Theology in 1961–64, graduating with BD, and was ordained an elder in the Methodist Church. He reentered the Navy as a chaplain and served five years, then went into the naval reserve as a chaplain. He graduated from Vanderbilt Graduate School of Religion in 1961–64. Thereafter he sailed in the US merchant fleet as a chief officer.
Reiter shares, "A religious historical novel about the antebellum South from the viewpoint of a Southern gentleman. Much centers around Bethel Ridge, a typical plantation manor. Two brothers went their separate ways during the Civil War. The country was torn apart by the war, politically, racially, and ecclesiastically."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. Leslie Reiter's new book is based on the author's original writing from his freshman year of college in 1950.
Reiter's compelling writing style is an enjoyable journey to the past to explore a very different time.
