MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Lexonite Legacy: Dragon Chosen": a breathtaking tale of fighting for the welfare of the people even when faced with a threat from evil forces. This epic adventure takes flight with the help of fantastical beasts and one courageous warrior. "The Lexonite Legacy: Dragon Chosen" is the creation of published author C.N. Strauser, a college lecturer and writer who has a knack for whimsical adventures.
Strauser shares, "I have often told my students and my son that reading turned my life around and it is true. From the earliest age, I loved to read, and I had a special affinity for fiction about friendships surrounding mysteries, dragons, and animals. This love of reading helped set me on my path to becoming a teacher and a writer, and for that, I will always be thankful.
"Like my character, Hopel, I wanted to travel and have new experiences apart from my 'village' from early on in my life. Most of those experiences were good, but unfortunately one was not. I drew mostly from this experience to write the nemeses in my book. Like Candade, with the help of friends and family, I am still healing, growing, and learning from the experience. It is my hope that although this book is fiction, my message of never giving up, learning from trials, and relying on God for strength shines through.
"I hope you look forward to seeing how Hopel and his friends grow and change in my future books as much as I do."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C.N. Strauser's new book is brightly written with thrills in every page. In real life, it will educate the readers about the harmony between man and beast and how important it is to preserve it.
