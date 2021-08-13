MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love Letters of a Believer": a faith-filled exploration of the author's prayer life. "Love Letters of a Believer" is the creation of published author C.V. Bailey.
Bailey shares, "Love Letters of a Believer is a book from the heart of a surrendered believer. As I struggled with unforgiveness, disappointment, depression, frustration, suicidal thoughts, financial debt, and dyslexia, I began to seek and desire an everlasting relationship with God. After experiencing the power of God's healing through faith and his love for me, I trusted and believed in his Word. I knew that if he healed me in one area, he would heal me in other areas where I needed deliverance, such as wounds of dealing with everyday life—the unhappiness, the brokenness, the regrets. I needed to learn how to pray through my pain, not from my pain and struggles.
"During my daily prayer time, I began to write letters to God. I shared everything in my heart, the good and bad. As I poured out my flesh on paper, my life as I had known it was beginning to transform. I was being delivered from my old ways the more I revealed myself to God in prayer.
"Over time, I have given birth to letters that became my love letters of prayer. As I share them with you, I pray that you find inner strength to share your whole heart with God. I pray that they will encourage you to seek a relationship with the father and to know that he will not fail you nor forsake you (Deuteronomy 31:6). You are not alone! If you are reading this book, there is still life to pursue purpose!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C.V. Bailey's new book is an enjoyable and encouraging example of faithful prayer.
The author writes in hopes of encouraging others in their walk with Christ.
View a synopsis of "Love Letters of a Believer" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Love Letters of a Believer" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Love Letters of a Believer," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing