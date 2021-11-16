KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadia Healthcare is excited to announce that 10 of their 10 facilities have achieved CMS 4-Star and 5-Star quality measure ratings and 6 of the 10 facilities have achieved CMS 4-Star and 5-Star overall ratings.
"We're so proud of our team of outstanding nurses, therapists, physicians and staff who have made this recognition possible. Our focus on patient care is our top priority," said EVP of Operations, Dan Peters. "We've got big goals and anticipate our 4-Star facilities will be achieving 5-Star status very soon."
The 10 facilities achieving top ratings for CMS Quality Measures are Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow, Cadia Healthcare Pike Creek, Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Cadia Healthcare Silverside, Cadia Healthcare Annapolis, Cadia Healthcare Springbrook, and Cadia Healthcare Wheaton – all 5-Star. And Cadia Healthcare Capitol, Cadia Healthcare Hyattsville, and Cadia Healthcare Hagerstown – all 4-Star.
The 6 facilities achieving top ratings for CMS Overall Ratings are Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow, Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Cadia Healthcare Silverside and Cadia Healthcare Springbrook – all 5-Star, with Cadia Healthcare Wheaton achieving 4-Star.
This 5-Star rating system, conducted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, measures patient healthcare experiences in an effort to help families, caregivers and consumers compare skilled nursing facilities. Facilities are rated based on staffing care hours, quality of healthcare and health inspections. More information is available at cms.gov.
Cadia Healthcare is one of the Delmarva region's largest providers of post-acute care, operating 10 nursing homes across Delaware and Maryland. Cadia specializes in physical, occupational and speech therapies and nursing services, including pulmonary and dialysis care in select locations.
Jessica Rader, VP of Business Development, Cadia Healthcare, (717) 881-7348, jessica.rader@cadiahealthcare.com
