PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cain A. Hayes, President and CEO of Gateway Health®, LLC has been named to Savoy Magazine's prestigious "Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America" list. The leading African-American business and lifestyle magazine announced all honorees in its spring issue, available now at SavoyNetwork.com.
"In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of African American men and women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations," said L.P. Green, II, Publisher of Savoy magazine. "These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country's highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the US market."
Hayes, a 29-year veteran of the health insurance and financial services industries, joined Gateway Health in November 2018. He oversees day-to-day operations of a leading managed care organization, which serves more than 325,000 Medicaid and Medicare members in Pennsylvania. Prior to Gateway Health, Hayes held the position of President and COO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.
"I am honored to represent Gateway Health on this esteemed list of influential leaders," said Hayes. "I remain committed to spreading awareness of the importance of members' total health, and prioritizing breaking down societal barriers to achieve better health outcomes."
Hayes' accompanying byline, "Why Financial Health and Physical Health Go Hand in Hand" was also published in the issue. The article addresses Gateway Health's prioritization of programs and plan benefits that guide members through significant obstacles on a journey to total health.
About Gateway Health
Gateway Health is a leading managed care organization that believes total health and wellness cannot be attained by simply providing access to health care. In addition to physical health, Gateway Health addresses behavioral health and socioeconomic challenges for members in 37 Pennsylvania counties. Gateway Health's associates focus on enhancing the lives of plan members through innovative care models and tailored approaches to health management, delivered in partnership with a robust network of more than 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also embedded in neighborhoods, providing meaningful programs and outreach to the community at-large.