MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Saved": a thought-provoking children's tale. "Saved" is the creation of published author Caleb Fishell.
Fishell shares, "Three strangers find themselves in a courtroom for breaking the law. In disbelief each of them is persecuted for their past offences. Unknown to them they have one key witness that could help grant them their freedom. The judge's final ruling relies heavily on the key witness's testimony.
"Along with the defendants, discover how they found themselves in court and if this key witness is their savior."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Caleb Fishell's new book is an engaging story of three defendants and the uncertainty they face in court.
Fishell brings a visual opportunity for young readers to begin to learn about repentance, acceptance, and redemption through faith.
View a synopsis of "Saved" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Saved" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Saved," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing