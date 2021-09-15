MEDIA, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CAMELOT Consulting Group is celebrating its 25th company anniversary today. Since its founding in 1996, CAMELOT has become the world's leading provider of integrated consulting services for value chain management. With innovative consulting offerings and solutions to current business challenges such as supply chain resilience, sustainability and self-driving value chains, CAMELOT sees itself optimally positioned for the future.
CAMELOT Consulting Group was founded exactly 25 years ago in Germany and the USA. With innovations, particularly in supply chain management, the consulting specialist has since repeatedly pushed the boundaries of what is conceivable and feasible, helping global industry giants such as Bosch, Evonik, Roche and Henkel, for example, to achieve outstanding success.
"As a consulting specialist, we are constantly challenged to anticipate our clients' needs and support them with the right consulting offerings and solutions at the right time. The fact that we have succeeded in this for 25 years is confirmed by our customers every day," comments Dr. Josef Packowski, founder and CEO of CAMELOT Consulting Group. "We would like to thank all our customers, partners, companions and of course our employees for their trust in our company."
Innovative consulting services for the new normal
In addition to highest project quality, founder Josef Packowski sees continuous innovation and the rethinking of what is possible as CAMELOT's recipe for success. The result is custom-fit consulting offerings with high added value for customers, such as:
Sustainable value chains:
Climate change has clearly shown that value chains can no longer only be optimized in terms of costs and service alone. It is therefore essential to make sustainability an integral part of the decision-making process. In order to support customers on their way to sustainability, CAMELOT offers a comprehensive range of consulting services and solutions within GreenMind². CAMELOT has also set ambitious sustainability goals for itself, aiming for CO2 neutrality by 2021 and net zero carbon emissions by 2026.
Resilient value chains:
With the Supply Chain Resilience Center, CAMELOT offers a new collaborative approach and offering to accelerate and sustain business value for customers while ensuring resilience, productivity, maturity and continuity of supply chain processes.
Self-driving value chains:
According to Gartner, at least 50% of large global enterprises will use AI, advanced analytics and IoT in supply chain operations by 2023. The value chains of the future will therefore not only be intelligent, but also self-driving. Against this backdrop, Camelot presents Avatar, a cloud platform that helps companies manage complexity in value networks.
"Our customers are global players in demanding industries. Therefore, it makes us particularly proud that they have placed their trust in us for 25 years and rely on our competence and expertise in value chain management. With this strong support, we are starting the chapter of the next 25 years with many new projects and ideas," says Josef Packowski.
About CAMELOT Management Consultants Inc.
CAMELOT Management Consultants is a globally-leading consulting specialist for value chain management in the process, consumer packaged goods and industrial manufacturing industries. The firm is a sector of the CAMELOT Group, headquartered in Mannheim, Germany and comprised of over 1,800 professionals worldwide. Their integrated consulting approach and close collaboration with renowned technology specialists guarantees project success along all consulting phases: from decision-making to the organizational and technical implementation
