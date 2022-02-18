MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Day in the Life of Cammy: Cammy Meets Zy The Butterfly": a heartfelt tale of a little girl faced with an unexpected feeling while out for a day at the park. "A Day in the Life of Cammy: Cammy Meets Zy The Butterfly" is the creation of published author Camille Allison, a loving mother who serves in the early childhood education field.
Allison shares, "Meet Cammy! This one-dimpled cutie-pie is a bubbly, happy, and energetic little girl who loves the outdoors! But Cammy discovers something new about herself. She suffers from anxiety. Soon after, Cammy meets Zy the butterfly. Zy the butterfly develops a friendship with Cammy and takes her on a journey in hope that it helps her overcome anxiety. This book series is intended to bring awareness to the mental health and anxiety of young children ages three to seven."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Camille Allison's new book is a helpful resource for parents, guardians, and educators who may find the little ones in their care facing similar anxieties.
Allison presents a charming tale paired with vibrant imagery for the entertainment and education of young readers everywhere.
Consumers can purchase "A Day in the Life of Cammy: Cammy Meets Zy The Butterfly" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Day in the Life of Cammy: Cammy Meets Zy The Butterfly," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
