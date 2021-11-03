MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Si, Samirah": a delightful early-reader tale that sees a sweet little girl and a loving mother going about their day. "Si, Samirah" is the creation of published author Camille Smith, a loving wife and mother who formerly worked as a kindergarten teacher.
Smith shares, "Samirah is a bilingual little girl filled with curiosity and questions for her mommy—the most important question being about the unconditional love a mother has for her daughter."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Camille Smith's new book is a fun tale for young readers.
With a charming and simple narrative paired with vibrant images, Smith offers readers a moment of simple pleasure.
