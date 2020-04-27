GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its new program, The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint For Crisis Management – Building Organizational Sustainability & Success In A Disrupted Health & Human Service Market, OPEN MINDS announced a new web briefing this week for health and human service organizations focused on building their on-line presence during the COVID-19 pandemic. "As a result of social distancing, we are now operating in the new virtual world of health care—and new and old consumers will be increasingly looking for you in the virtual space," said OPEN MINDS Executive Vice President Timothy Snyder, Jr. "But the first question I ask executive teams who are looking to build their on-line strategy remains the same—can your consumers find you there? And if so, what will their first impression be when they walk into your virtual lobby?"
On Thursday, April 30 at 1:00 pm EST, Mr. Snyder will host the executive web briefing, Going 'Virtual' For Revenue Generation: Assuring Consumers & Referral Sources Can Find You – An Overview, where executive teams will learn how to build a compelling virtual brand and market services for 'virtual revenue generation.' Mr. Snyder, joined by our team of experts, will focus on:
- Modifying your web presence and performance to drive volume in virtual services
- Using social media for referrals, testimonials, and consumer engagement
- Targeting the right audience in the right voice
- Designing your on-line presence for ADA compliance
Throughout the web briefing, we'll take a deeper dive into organizational web presence, providing hands-on help to build a successful on-line strategy and prioritize key objectives, audiences, and channels. We'll also cover how organizations have used other digital channels—online reviews, press releases, and more—which can be utilized to gain even more exposure. The web briefing will also include 60 minutes of live technical assistance from the OPEN MINDS team of experts.
Registration is free and limited to Elite Members of the OPEN MINDS Circle. Contact us at 855-559-6827 or info@openminds.com if you are not currently an Elite member and want to join, to access the Executive Blueprint For Crisis Management resources.
