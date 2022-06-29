Canadian Construction Materials Centre (CCMC) now lists VERSATEX Building Products premium PVC trimboard products in its Registry of Product Assessments.

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VERSATEX Building Products announced today that the Canadian Construction Materials Centre (CCMC) now lists VERSATEX premium PVC trimboard products in its Registry of Product Assessments.

According to VERSATEX sales VP Rick Kapres, "For Canadian builders, architects and code officials, CCMC evaluation is an extra measure of assurance that VERSATEX trimboards will comply with building codes almost anywhere in Canada."

Supported by the Canadian government, the CCMC assesses materials for compliance with building, energy and safety codes. Mr. Kapres compared it to the familiar Code Compliance Research Reports (CCRR), on which the U.S. building industry relies for materials code compliance assessments.

He said the VERSATEX material that was assessed by CCMC is identical to CCRR-listed products already sold in the U.S. and Canada. "Right now our packaging team is working hard to add the CCMC seal to our products as they come off the line. But, even without the CCMC mark, you can be sure VERSATEX products sold anywhere in the world share exactly the same superior qualities — durability, workability and finish — that VERSATEX users have relied on for more than a decade."

About VERSATEX

VERSATEX was founded in 2004 by industry professionals dedicated to bringing exceptional building products to the marketplace. Our unmatched quality and consistency generate PVC trim options that meet and exceed the needs of builders, architects, fabricators and homeowners. At the same time, our market-back approach focuses new-product development on customer requirements and innovations that make a real difference in efficiency and design.

Media Contact

