MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Superhero Jesus": a creative tale that encourages young readers in their faith. "Superhero Jesus" is the creation of published author Candace Baker, a loving mother, nurse, minister, and former Sunday school teacher.
Baker shares, "Jesus is the strongest superhero known to mankind. With Jesus's incredible powers, he will raise a person from the dead, destroy the devil's workers called the demons, and heal all sick people who believe in him. When you're alone, sick, and scared, say Jesus's name, and Jesus will fight all the bad demons and destroy them so you can be happy and not scared anymore. Just have faith and believe in Jesus—this is all we have to do for him to help us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candace Baker's new book is a vibrant tale of the blessings God bestowed upon Jesus.
Baker presents a modern retelling of the birth and life of Jesus for young believers to become familiar with key tenets of the Christian faith.
Consumers can purchase "Superhero Jesus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
