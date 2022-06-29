"Graphene Faith" from Christian Faith Publishing author Candace E. Hall is an enjoyable discussion of the author's carefully refined guide to reigniting one's spiritual journey and refining faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2022 -- "Graphene Faith": a potent opportunity for reflection and growth. "Graphene Faith" is the creation of published author Candace E. Hall, a former military wife who faithfully served alongside her husband, Vernell, for over twenty years. They currently reside in Maryland with their two children, Xzayvion and Zharia.
Hall shares, "If you show God your faith, He will show you His power!
"Faith comes from hearing the Good News about Jesus Christ. Faith is our shield. It's our deliverance. It's our healing and our righteousness. Faith activates our promises, and it's impossible to please God without it. So let's build it!
"Graphene is the name for a honeycomb sheet of carbon atoms that is said to be the strongest and most promising material on earth. It is nearly transparent, yet flexible enough to cover a football field. Graphene is more conductive than copper, and when narrow holes are inserted, rushing water can flow through, purifying it of all other contaminants. So what if our faith could be described using these same characteristics? What kind of faith covers, is transparent, flexible, conductive, promising, and strong as steel? Graphene faith!
"Life can be overwhelming most of the time, but that doesn't have to be the end of your story. This book will empower you to set unrealistic expectations to the side and learn simple and practical ways to love, serve, live, and lead in faith—Graphene Faith."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candace E. Hall's new book will challenge and encourage as readers reflect on the carefully made points within.
Hall shares in excitement of the comfort provided to those who take time to embrace their faith through the fresh and rewarding approach detailed within.
