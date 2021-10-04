MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Angel Bumps: Love Taps from Heaven": a thought-provoking exploration of divine intervention. "Angel Bumps: Love Taps from Heaven" is the creation of published author Candace Joy, who is currently the owner of My Summers Secrets in N. Ft Myers Florida. A licensed advanced esthetician and educator, she seeks to promote health, spiritual wellness, and self-esteem.
Joy shares, "Angel Bumps, Love Taps from Heaven is my very first collection of my personal experiences and others with angels. These experiences are genuine and messages from heaven. Angels are messengers from God, who come to us in many forms to deliver His message. God used his sense of humor and this unique way of making me aware of angels surrounding me, experiencing angel bumps.
"What are angel bumps? God works in the most mysterious ways to get our attention. In my case, it was angel bumps, renaming goose bumps. They were God's way of getting my attention, we all know the sensation of goose bumps, where our hairs stand up on end. We get them from being chilled or because we are fearful of something. In my case, my experience with them was a very warm, peaceful, and a loving sensation. They had a defined pattern of three, a spiritual number used throughout the scriptures of the bible.
"Angel bumps would begin in my arms, travel into my legs, and then into my face. In many cases a repeat of the pattern of three. My entire body would fill up with the abundance of the ultimate feeling of happiness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candace Joy's new book is a fascinating account of ways in which the author experienced messages from God.
Readers will find a collection of personal stories of angelic encounters within the pages of this encouraging and inspiring personal narrative.
View a synopsis of "Angel Bumps: Love Taps from Heaven" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Angel Bumps: Love Taps from Heaven" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Angel Bumps: Love Taps from Heaven," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing