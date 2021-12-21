MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Don't Know My Story!: Testimonials and Words of Encouragement": a potent story about overcoming abuse and finding a life of faith. "You Don't Know My Story!: Testimonials and Words of Encouragement" is the creation of published author Candice Rasco, a loving wife and mother of four.
Rasco shares, "Candice Rasco was born in Chicago, raised in Mississippi, and is currently residing in Illinois with her husband and four children. She is a retired certified nursing assistant and a licensed health insurance agent with a passion to write and the desire to help as many people she can along this journey called life. You can be taken on a journey and experience her faith and healing while reading her anticipated debut inspirational book, You Don't Know My Story."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candice Rasco's new book will empower the spirit and encourage the mind as readers explore the author's faith-based experiences.
Rasco shares a series of personal reflections in hopes of helping others overcome their history and have a positive, faith-filled life.
Consumers can purchase "You Don't Know My Story! Testimonials and Words of Encouragement" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
