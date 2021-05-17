BLUE BELL, Pa., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cannon Group, a business consulting and infrastructure optimization firm, has been awarded a 2021 Top Workplace honor by the Philadelphia Inquirer for a third year in a row. The firm joins other top-performing companies in the greater Philadelphia area who were recognized by their employees for providing an exemplary workplace culture.
"This recognition is a clear indication that our commitment to a positive workplace culture is impactful. Our employees shape the future of our company, and our continued success rests on the ability to attract and retain the most talented people. That is why we will continue to support and implement initiatives that make Cannon Group a great place to work," said Chris Cannon, President and CEO, Cannon Group.
The dedication to employees is reflected in Cannon Group's open and honest company culture. Cannon Group employees enjoy a rewarding career, supportive work environment and healthy work-life balance.
Though Cannon Group has been remote for over a year because of the pandemic, the company has remained committed to providing an enjoyable work experience. This includes full flexibility and support to work 100 percent remotely, virtual happy hours and bi-weekly all-hands meetings with special guests like comedians, zoo animals and Irish singers.
The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.
About Cannon Group
Headquartered in Blue Bell, PA, Cannon Group Enterprises, Inc. is a business consulting and infrastructure optimization firm with over 25 years of transformational technology expertise. Through the strategic selection, integration and management of advanced technology solutions, Cannon Group helps customers lock in value to realize sustainable results through IT efficiency. Cannon Group boasts an elite team of experts who advocate for their clients to improve productivity, cut costs and build for the future.
For more information, visit http://www.cannongroupinc.com or call (610) 930-1000. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Rina Foster, 84 Communications, +1 5152400774, rina@84comms.com
SOURCE Cannon Group