CHADDS FORD, Pa., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cantor's Driving School in southeastern Pennsylvania announces that it has purchased 10 new driver training cars, replacing their entire fleet. These 2021 Hyundai Accent cars are all white with the Cantor's Driving School logo and "Student Driver" label. The cars were chosen because they are easy to learn to drive in, get good gas mileage, and have a strong safety rating. The new vehicles are now being used for all driver training lessons and all Pennsylvania driver's license road tests.
Cantor's Driving School has also added 3 new instructors and driver's license road test examiners to meet the high demand for top quality driving lessons and third party PA driver's license road test service. Cantor's Driving School is certified by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to administer this road test, offering the Pennsylvania driver's license road test at its office in Chadds Ford, PA.
All training and test vehicles are equipped with a second brake on the passenger side for the instructor, and have an extra rear view mirror for the instructor too. All vehicles have "Student Driver" decals on the front hood and back bumper and are registered with the Pennsylvania Department of Education as required.
Cheri Cantor, Administrator of Cantor's Driving School in Pennsylvania, comments: "Cantor's Driving School continues to expand in response to the growing number of customers that are looking for high quality driving lessons and our PennDOT-certified third party driver's license testing service. We provide the convenience of online scheduling and have a friendly, family atmosphere too."
About Cantor's Driving School
Cantor's Driving School is one of the longest continually operated driver training schools in the nation. Over 50,000 drivers have learned to drive with Cantor's Driving School, which was started in Pennsylvania in 1976. Cantor's Driving School is a Pennsylvania state-certified driving school (license #300230900), a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Professional Driving Schools, and a member of the Driving School Association of the Americas (DSAA).
Cantor's Driving School offers private, one-on-one, on-the-road driving lessons 7 days a week, day and evening hours, with door-to-door service. Students can save money by purchasing a package of driving lessons (https://www.cantorsdrivingschool.com/driver-training-packages/) that includes the driver's road test. Driving lessons can be scheduled online scheduling or by phone. A convenient Pennsylvania state-approved driver's education online course is also available.
For more information or to inquire about driving lessons, the road test service, online driver's courses or other services, please call the Pennsylvania office at 610-277-1050 or visit the Cantor's Driving School website at https://www.CantorsDrivingSchool.com.
