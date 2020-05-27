BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. (CAPS®), the nation's largest network of outsourcing admixture pharmacies, announced today the expansion of its product portfolio. The new compounded sterile preparations (CSPs) include two vasopressors, Norepinephrine 8 mg added to 250 mL normal saline (NS) and Vasopressin 50 units added to 50 mL NS. The third product added to the CAPS portfolio is Midazolam 125 mg added to NS (1mg/mL), a CSP used as a sedative.
"Many of our hospital pharmacy partners are telling us that these key drugs in a ready-to-use format are in short supply for ICU patients," said Todd Jones, Vice President of Marketing at CAPS. "CAPS is responding to this need by adding crucial drugs to our portfolio of 503B compounded products, as we continue doing everything we can to supply customers with our existing line of high quality products."
Norepinephrine is currently available from CAPS. Vasopressin 50 units and Midazolam 125 mg as well as additional preparations of all three drugs will be available to customers in early June. The ability to supply these new products is supported by CAPS' recently completed 250,000 square foot 503B outsourcing facility in Phoenix, AZ, as well as continuing investments at its Lehigh Valley, PA and San Diego, CA 503B facilities.
"Our recent investments to expand production capacity significantly enhance CAPS' ability to provide customers all over the country with high-quality, safe and readily-available products for patients in need," said Tom Wilverding, President of CAPS.
CAPS plans to continue to add CSPs to its 503B portfolio in 2020 and beyond to meet the increased demand across the US. Visit our website at www.CAPSPharmacy.com for additional information.
About CAPS
CAPS®, the nation's largest network of outsourcing admixture pharmacies, has been delivering high-quality, same-day, admixture services and solutions to hospitals and outpatient facilities for more than 28 years. Along with the nation's largest 503A network, CAPS offers industry-leading batch compounding on a national scale through three 503B-registered outsourcing facilities. With experience, capacity, and a passion for safety, CAPS is your 503B solution. CAPS is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S.