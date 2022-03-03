PHILADELPHIA, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capsicum Group, as a leading technology consulting firm specializing in eDiscovery, digital forensics, and cybersecurity, takes the security, privacy, and confidentiality of information seriously. As such, Capsicum Group ("Capsicum") has become an ISO 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization.
Capsicum went through a rigorous documentation and evidence-based audit process. Those efforts have resulted in the company becoming ISO 27001:2013 certified. Capsicum Group has implemented security measures and countermeasures that help protect it from unauthorized access or compromise, and our IT and security personnel were found to be diligent and knowledgeable in best practices.
ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is a leading information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). This international standard is designed to help establish a framework for a robust information security management system. Capsicum's compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that Capsicum's security management program is comprehensive and follows necessary practices.
This certification demonstrates Capsicum Group's continued commitment to information security and ensures our clients' that the security of your data has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled.
"Capsicum Group has always provided "top-shelf" services as they relate to eDiscovery, digital forensics, and cybersecurity. We continue to invest in our infrastructure so that we remain at the top of our game." stated CEO Sandy Goldstein. "ISO/IEC 27001 addresses a wide spectrum of security concerns, and Capsicum's clients can expect continuous and systematic management of the risks that can affect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of systems information."
For over 20 years, Capsicum Group has been providing comprehensive support within a secure infrastructure in the areas of eDiscovery services, digital forensics, data recovery, computer investigations, privacy and security, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, technology delivery, regulatory compliance, cyber-crimes, and incident response. Founded within the law firm Pepper Hamilton LLP in 2000 (now Troutman Pepper), Capsicum combines our deep knowledge of law and technology to help clients meet challenges and respond to opportunities. Our consultants and eDiscovery analysts are certified professionals who have worked on such cases as computer hackings, data breach investigations, intellectual property theft, global bankruptcies, employment law, white-collar criminal defense, and internal corporate investigations. We are recognized in the industry as experts and have testified in local, state, federal, and international courtrooms. Capsicum is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, Florida, Texas, and California.
For more information about Capsicum, visit http://www.capsicumgroup.com.
Media Contact
Sean Goldstein, Capsicum Group, LLC, +1 215.222.3101, slgoldstein@capsicumgroup.com
SOURCE Capsicum Group, LLC