LOWER GWYNEDD, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capstone Group, a leading provider of risk management, insurance brokerage, and employee benefits advisory services, is pleased to announce the hiring of Gregory L. Chaples as Vice President. In his new role, Chaples will be responsible for overseeing the continued growth and evolution of Capstone's Property & Casualty divisions.
"Greg's experience, leadership, and reputation within our industry will have an immediate positive impact on our firm. But what ultimately led to this decision is our shared values and vision of the future for our Property & Casualty divisions," said Kevin Fox, Management Partner of Capstone. "As a Certified Insurance Counselor, Greg has developed a technical skillset for managing complex insurance programs. That knowledge, coupled with his 'people-focused' mentality, make Greg a tremendous addition to our team."
Chaples has spent the last 10 years of his career at reputable insurance institutions, where he has gained experience in the areas of: coverage analysis, risk control, customer service, business development, management, and team building.
"I look forward to working alongside Capstone's dedicated and talented team that has already accomplished so much in a short period of time," said Chaples. "We are very excited to build upon this foundation by continuing to align ourselves with the region's top employers and industry professionals."
