PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EverWash, the nation's leading car wash membership platform, today announced they have added two key executive hires to their Philadelphia-based team. Todd Rendle, formerly of Avero, has joined as Chief Financial Officer, and Harriet Ayoade, formerly of LeadingAgile, is now Vice President of Marketing at EverWash.
These appointments, combined with the $11 million raised in two separate funding rounds since September 2021, exemplify EverWash's momentum towards becoming the household name for car wash membership.
Todd Rendle has more than 20 years of financial and business development experience at IBM, Qlik, and most recently at Avero, a business intelligence software company. At Avero, he was responsible for all financial planning, accounting and treasury, and reporting functions, in addition to leading business development and inorganic growth for the corporation. Todd holds a BA in History from the University of Pennsylvania, an MBA from NYU, and an MPA from The George Washington University.
"Todd is the ideal person to help us manage our rapid growth and solidify a foundation for long-term success," said Scott Pashley, Chief Revenue Officer of EverWash. "His demonstrated track record in financial leadership, coupled with his passion for EverWash's industry-changing model will open a new chapter in our company's future."
Harriet has over 20 years of experience in marketing leadership across tech, retail, financial and consumer brands, including over 10 years of first-in-kind digital work. Most recently as Director of Corporate Communications at Leading Agile, a business transformation organization, she led the direction and execution of all strategic client-facing messaging. A big-picture strategist, Harriet has expertise in innovative solutions delivery and with both launching and advancing creative branding initiatives. She holds a BS in Marketing from Indiana University and an MBA in Business Administration from University of Delaware.
"As we build out the first national consumer brand in car washes, we're elated to have Harriet leading the charge in our marketing efforts," said Scott Caplan, Co-Founder and President of EverWash. "She has enormous creative capacity and a proven track record of success across multiple brands and industries. Her leadership is exactly what we need to scale and evolve the EverWash brand."
