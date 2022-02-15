MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "If God Was A Kid In Your Class": a vibrant opportunity for young readers to explore their faith. "If God Was A Kid In Your Class" is the creation of published author Cara Adams, a loving wife and mother who has dedicated her career to being an educator.
Adams shares, "Who is God? What is He like? How do we explain His nature to our young children in a way they can understand when we cannot see or hear God?
"The Bible says we are made in His image. Therefore, people must resemble God in some ways. This book demonstrates how we can observe all of creation and consider the creator. In this case, the creator is a kid in class! He is able to do all the things we can do, but in a perfect manner. God is the perfect athlete, artist, and intellectual kid in class. His creations include things we hold dear such as music, laughter, and companionship. He has given all these gifts to us for our enjoyment. So he is a fun kid to be around! Most importantly, God embodies all the goodness people are also capable of possessing such as love, compassion, mercy, and generosity. God is the classmate whom all admire because He is selfless and understanding of everyone else.
"If God Was a Kid in Your Class applies God's power and glory to a relatable school environment. He is beyond popular. He's miraculous! God is the smartest, most talented, most thoughtful, and kind-hearted kid you ever met!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cara Adams's new book will delight and entertain while imparting an important message.
Adams draws from a lifetime of dedicated faith and service as a schoolteacher to bring a hopeful narrative to young believers.
Consumers can purchase "If God Was A Kid In Your Class" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "If God Was A Kid In Your Class," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
