PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical pioneer in engineered macrophage-based therapeutics, today announced that Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carisma, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place virtually on January 12, 2022, at 7:30 am ET, and will be accessible to registered conference attendees.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

