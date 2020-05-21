PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that the company will present and take meetings at upcoming virtual healthcare investor conferences in May and June 2020.

  • 6th Annual Digital Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum, May 26-27, 2020:
    • Carisma will take meetings and Steven Kelly, CEO, will present virtually on May 27, 2020, at 11:00 am EST. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast.
  • Jefferies Healthcare Conference, June 2-4, 2020:
    • Carisma will take meetings and Steven Kelly, CEO, will present virtually on June 3, 2020, at 4:00 pm EST. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast.
  • BIO Digital, June 8-12, 2020:
    • Carisma will take meetings for the duration of the digital conference.
  • Xcelerating Life Sciences: Becoming the Cell & Gene Therapy Hub, June 11, 2020:
    • Michael Klichinsky, Co-founder and Vice President of Discovery Research, will present virtually on June 11, 2020, at 2:00 pm EST. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast.

About Carisma Therapeutics Inc.
Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Carisma Therapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com

To schedule investor meetings with Carisma Therapeutics, please contact:
Kara Collins
215-847-3440
kara.collins@carismatx.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.