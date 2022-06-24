"The Faith Revolution in the Epistle to the Romans: An Explanation" from Christian Faith Publishing author Carl Burch is a helpful resource for those who seek a deeper understanding of the Gospel to help spread the word of God.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Faith Revolution in the Epistle to the Romans: An Explanation": a potent opportunity for new and established believers to explore scripture with a new sense of understanding. "The Faith Revolution in the Epistle to the Romans: An Explanation" is the creation of published author Carl Burch, a US Navy veteran who served during World War II.
Burch shares, "The goal is to make it clear of the structure and content of defining document of Christian faith and belief.
"A guide for studying, teaching, and preaching God's truth. The doctrinal structure of Romans is made clear by an easy-to-follow outline, which provides a guide for each topic and key words that capture the meanings contained in the great epistle.
"Seekers will discover five reasons to believe the resurrection of Jesus.
"An understanding of Romans is essential for growth and confidence for the Christian.
"To help you understand the Gospel in depth and support your determination to remain strong in the faith during times of trouble.
"The six-section outline shows the doctrinal framework of the great Roman epistle. Each section has descriptive title, with illuminating subtitles that allow the reader to easily trace and understand the message of the book.
"The use of key words and scripture references make the text content readily available. Five reasons to believe the resurrection of Jesus, are found in the first chapter, along with reasons to trust the authorship of Paul and Matthew. The complete text of Romans is included within the explanation for easy access."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl Burch's new book will challenge and encourage readers as they reference the helpful outlines within.
Consumers can purchase "The Faith Revolution in the Epistle to the Romans: An Explanation" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Faith Revolution in the Epistle to the Romans: An Explanation," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing