MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Food Stamps, No Mo Blues": a potent examination of social issues. "Food Stamps, No Mo Blues" is the creation of published author Carl (Cush) Cushenberry, a devoted Catholic and the sixth born of six boys to a dearly beloved mother who is now 96 years of age.
Cushenberry shares, "Food Stamps No Mo Blues was an idea that came to mind as a short story many years ago. I think it was after a major hurricane when many people didn't have much or little of anything else but hope, but then came food stamps to make you feel a bit better about being alive."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl (Cush) Cushenberry's new book is a thought-provoking exploration of wealth.
Pairing creative art, photography, and an original tale inspired by the devastation of a natural disaster, Cushenberry invites readers to take a moment to consider how very different life could be.
View a synopsis of "Food Stamps, No Mo Blues" on YouTube.
