"Jokester: (In the Church)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Carl Fout is an enjoyable collection of thoughtful reflections and discussion regarding the highs, lows, and in-betweens of life in the church.

Fout shares, "This book is about my life in the church:

  • the problems I met,
  • the problems I caused,
  • the things I did,
  • the people I met,
  • the lessons I learned,
  • the changes in my life, and
  • the benefits I gained.

This book is all true."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl Fout's new book will evoke a laugh and encourage the spirit as Fout recounts key life experiences and lessons of faith.

Fout offers a unique balance of personal memoir alongside reflections on life in the church in hopes of encouraging others along their spiritual path.

