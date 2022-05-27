"Jokester: (In the Church)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Carl Fout is an enjoyable collection of thoughtful reflections and discussion regarding the highs, lows, and in-betweens of life in the church.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jokester: (In the Church)": an entertaining discussion of faith. "Jokester: (In the Church)" is the creation of published author Carl Fout.
Fout shares, "This book is about my life in the church:
- the problems I met,
- the problems I caused,
- the things I did,
- the people I met,
- the lessons I learned,
- the changes in my life, and
- the benefits I gained.
This book is all true."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl Fout's new book will evoke a laugh and encourage the spirit as Fout recounts key life experiences and lessons of faith.
Fout offers a unique balance of personal memoir alongside reflections on life in the church in hopes of encouraging others along their spiritual path.
