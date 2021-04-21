MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Maggee": an inspiring tale of King David. "Maggee" is the creation of published author, Carl Fout, a retired octogenarian who served in the US Army, a loving husband to Jean, and proud father of Amy, Carl, and Jon.
Fout shares, "This book answers the questions about King David, 'a man after God's own heart':
…how he became expert with the sling
…how he became a warrior for the Lord
…how he fought to protect the sheep
…how he felt in the presence of Samuel, the Lord's prophet
…how he learned as a shepherd to be a great king
…how he found God's love at the Bethlehem inn stable
…how he felt as he wrote the shepherd's psalm
It all could have happened this way…"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl Fout's new book offers readers answers to questions that the author has studied for years.
With a straight-forward writing style, Fout presents a clear interpretation of what could have happened during King David's lifetime.
View a synopsis of "Maggee" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Maggee" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Maggee", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing