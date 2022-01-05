MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Naamah": an enjoyable fiction that explores the life of Noah and other key biblical figures. "Naamah" is the creation of published author Carl Fout, a loving father and retiree from the US Army and the Federal Prison Service at the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland, Kentucky. At eighty-four, Fout is recently married to Mrs. Jean Johnson of Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Fout shares, "What do we know about Noah?
"The Bible tells us (Genesis 6:8–9) that he found grace in the eyes of the Lord and that he was a righteous man and the only blameless man living on the earth at the time.
"This book explores a possible story of Noah and his life:
…How he met his wife
…How he came to be a righteous man
…How he became a builder
…How he was able to accomplish what the Lord told him to do
…Who helped him
…What it was like in an evil world
…What it was like on the ark
"It all could have happened this way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl Fout's new book is an enjoyable and inspiring discussion of knowledge gained from Genesis and other key scripture.
Fout shares in hopes of inspiring others to find a better understanding of scripture through this enjoyable tale.
Consumers can purchase "Naamah" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Naamah," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing