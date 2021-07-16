MEADVILLE, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Skagway Kids: Alaska SOS at Sea": a gripping read that will drive its readers to the edge of their seats as they flip through the pages. In this captivating narrative, readers will get to know life in the waters of Skagway as the protagonist Andy finds himself tangled against a dreading nemesis. "The Skagway Kids: Alaska SOS at Sea" is the creation of published author Carl Nord, a graduate of University of Washington with a BS in Journalism and Geography, a personnel specialist with the US Army, and currently a researcher and writer at his two hometown museums.
Nord shares, "It is spring in Skagway, and eleven-year old Andy Seaburg and little brother Teddy are preparing for their first fishing trip of the year. They will row with their dad Andrew one mile west from the Skagway dock to Dyea Point, their favorite fishing grounds for halibut. Little do they know of the danger they will face until a daring rescue plan will get them all back home safe and sound!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl Nord's new book is a deeply absorbing ocean odyssey that touches on the spirit of unity that the Skagway kids possessed.
