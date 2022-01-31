MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Ugly Butterfly: A Story about Bullying": an imaginative and inspiring story of learning to stand up for oneself. "The Ugly Butterfly: A Story about Bullying" is the creation of published author Carl Shannon, an Army veteran and law enforcement retiree from Los Angeles, California.
Shannon shares, "Sometimes, there is no choice.
"Ricky Sims finds himself cornered after embarrassing the school bully, Kristian. Ricky takes off running as Kristian tries to hunt him down in an enraged pursuit. Heart pounding, out of breath, and in a frenzy, Ricky seeks refuge. In his plight, Ricky sees a rusted old sign that stretches across a dirt trail. It reads, do not enter, or you will be eaten. With Kristian on his tail, Ricky must make a hasty decision—to be beaten or eaten."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl Shannon's new book is a unique and enjoyable tale of a little butterfly up against seemingly insurmountable odds.
Readers will delight in the fast-paced tale as they read along to see what fate awaits a young butterfly.
