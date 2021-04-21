MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Messages from God" is a daily devotional for girls of all ages. "Messages from God" is the work of Carla Bailey, a Georgia-based author and mother of two.
Bailey shares, "Messages from God is a daily devotional of scriptures, prayers, and encouraging words to inspire and motivate girls to develop a close, fruitful relationship with God.
"Messages from God is for girls of all ages and in various stages of their lives.
"This book contains personal messages from her Creator of how much He loves her, believes in her, and wants success for her."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carla Bailey's new book is an inspirational read full of hopeful words aimed to encourage girls of all ages to develop a close relationship with God.
View a synopsis of "Messages from God" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Messages from God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Messages from God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
