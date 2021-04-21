MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Messages from God" is a daily devotional for girls of all ages. "Messages from God" is the work of Carla Bailey, a Georgia-based author and mother of two.

Bailey shares, "Messages from God is a daily devotional of scriptures, prayers, and encouraging words to inspire and motivate girls to develop a close, fruitful relationship with God.

"Messages from God is for girls of all ages and in various stages of their lives.

"This book contains personal messages from her Creator of how much He loves her, believes in her, and wants success for her."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carla Bailey's new book is an inspirational read full of hopeful words aimed to encourage girls of all ages to develop a close relationship with God.

View a synopsis of "Messages from God" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Messages from God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Messages from God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.