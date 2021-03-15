MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Just Needed to Talk: Memories of the Past": a compendium of enthralling poetry that will put the readers' hearts at ease. "Just Needed to Talk: Memories of the Past" is the creation of published author Carla Harrison Hester, a writer who believes in Christ.
Hester writes, "From the heart comes my innermost thoughts. Friends and family have encouraged me to share them. By reading my poems, I hope one can find peace and comfort with these words. Some will console the grieving heart; others will bring happy remembrances of birthdays and Mother's Day. Some poems are dedicated to the military and those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. And for the animal lovers, like myself, a devotion to our furry friends. Follow me through my comical marriage up to the ultimate phase of widowhood. I intend to touch on every aspect of life. I hope the reader will find comfort in some of my poems because they were written with love to all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carla Harrison Hester's new book gives readers a wonderful reading experience that encourages them to never lose their hope in life and know that they are not alone in their journey.
Through this book, the author wants the readers to know that no matter how hard things are in their lives, God will always be there and is willing to listen to them anytime.
