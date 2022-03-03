MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Houses": an emotionally open exploration of life, death, and the promise of everlasting life in heaven. "God's Houses" is the creation of published author Carla K. McCall.
McCall shares, "Our bodies are designed by God much like a carpenter designs and builds a house. Someday God will call us to live with Him in heaven where we will have wonderful new bodies, homes that will be ours forevermore."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carla K. McCall's new book is a spiritual discussion of what happens when one passes on to the afterlife.
McCall shares an encouraging message of hope for young readers beginning to question life, death, and God's promise to all.
