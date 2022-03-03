MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Houses": an emotionally open exploration of life, death, and the promise of everlasting life in heaven. "God's Houses" is the creation of published author Carla K. McCall.

McCall shares, "Our bodies are designed by God much like a carpenter designs and builds a house. Someday God will call us to live with Him in heaven where we will have wonderful new bodies, homes that will be ours forevermore."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carla K. McCall's new book is a spiritual discussion of what happens when one passes on to the afterlife.

McCall shares an encouraging message of hope for young readers beginning to question life, death, and God's promise to all.

Consumers can purchase "God's Houses" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "God's Houses," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.