"Inside the Mind of an Evangelist": an encouraging opportunity for reflection and spiritual growth. "Inside the Mind of an Evangelist" is the creation of published author Carlos Nai, a loving husband and father from Bahr el Ghazal in South Sudan, Africa, who has overcome many hardships, including being a child soldier, addiction, and being jailed to founding The Word on Wheels ministry.
Nai shares, "It is not what goes inside of you that makes you a bad person. It is not what goes inside of you that makes people stay away from you. It is not what goes inside of you that makes people not believe and trust you. It is not what goes inside of you that makes people say you don't act like a Christian. What makes a Christian a bad child of God is what comes out of your mouth. Until we learn to 'watch' our mouth, we will always say things we will regret. And there is nothing like saying the wrong thing at the wrong time to hurt those we love the most. The Bible says, 'Evil communications corrupt good manners.' It does not matter who you are or how strong you might think. If we don't learn to renew our minds, we will always spew out negativity. There are so many scriptures that can help us 'watch' our mouth so we don't fall short of God's grace again, but that goes out of the window in time of trials and tribulation for the word's sake. Disciple James says, 'If any man thinks he is a religious and does not tame his or her tongue, that man religion is in vain.' Self-control is a virtue, and a lot of Christians do not have self-control; otherwise, we would never kill one another with our words daily when we know too well the Bible commanded us to build up one another up in our most holy faith. God says, 'He who does not have rules over his own spirit is like a city with a broken-down wall.' Too many Christians are broken down; you can see through their loneliness, depression, anger, and poverty. The lack of self-control is why some God-ordained married end up in divorce; children brought up in church end up in jail; many are kicked to the streets and living under the bridge because they can't watch their mouths. INSIDE THE MIND OF AN EVANGELIST is to help many brothers and sisters that they have the key to renew their minds. Jesus says, 'I gave you the key, whatever you bind here on earth is already bound in heaven, and whatever you loose here on earth is loose in heaven.' I wrote this book to show that whatever you think in your heart is what will manifest itself and form your destiny. Good man, out of the treasures of his heart, brings forth good. We pray that God let the word of my mouth and the meditations of my heart be acceptable in your sight. The Lord knows the thoughts of man, that they are futile. He commanded us to meditate on his word day and night that we can have good success, and whatever we do, we will prosper if we think the right thoughts. I took the last part of Philippians 4:8 and put it into practice. So when Facebook asks what is on my mind…I pray for God to show me how to use this opportunity to glorify His name. I encourage all the readers of this book to think like an evangelist!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carlos Nai's new book is an engaging arrangement of thoughtful messages intended to encourage believers.
Nai draws from past tribulations and God's promise to present a compelling arrangement of thoughtful messages.
