MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Layman's Heart: Conversations with God": a potent reminder of the importance of keeping God first throughout one's day. "A Layman's Heart: Conversations with God" is the creation of published author Carlos R. Correa Sr., a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who overcame a life of crime, including drugs and being on the run from law enforcement, to complete two master's degrees.
Correa Sr. shares, "For a man who claims to have no talent, God has surely shed light on his literary ability to bring a delight to the hearts of many. I have known Carlos Correa for many years and have always believed that his wisdom was a hidden jewel waiting to be unearthed. He has a lot to offer to the people of God. To know Carlos is to know that he is a man who delights himself in the Lord. And through that delight, God has blessed him with a glorious talent—a talent that glorifies God with poetry writings that I refer to as spiritual songs. His spiritual songs bless my heart while at the same time glorify God. His spiritual songs make a good addition to my morning devotion. I am confident that the Word of God dwells in this servant 'richly' in all wisdom. This book is an excellent addition to my collection of literature that allows me to 'delight' myself in the Lord. —Anthony E Jenkins, NMT, MD, Professor of Anatomy and Physiology
"This wonderful collection of poems is a compilation of years' worth of prayer and meditation. The sweet fruit of a surrendered life is provided for all readers to enjoy. With rhythm and rhyme, Carlos harmonizes deep devotion to God with lyrical poetry. The Holy Spirit becomes accessible to the layman, and the reader's mind is ushered into the realm of the divine. —Emanuel Favela, MD, University of Illinois at Chicago, College of Medicine
"Carlos Correa's A Layman's Heart powerfully demonstrates how 'ordinary' human beings can seek, find, and touch God's heart through rhyme. Taking Scripture as the inspiration, Correa uses the Holy Spirit as the vehicle to carry the 'ordinary' reader on a deeper, more intimate journey. These poems are modern-day Psalms and should be read aloud with rhythm and drama for full effect. As you read, you will find that you are praying and speaking bite-sized chunks of spiritual truth in each stanza. Importantly, A Layman's Heart gives us both example and system for studying the Word of God and making it personal. Thank you, Brother Carlos, for helping God's people grow in grace and knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ. —Dr. Mary Adams Trujillo
"A Layman's Heart: Conversations with GOD—this inclusive 366 days of devotion is a must for anyone's collection of books. Carlos welcomes believers, backsliders, poetry lovers, and everyone else, with the hope to embrace people to the love of GOD. Every devotion is Carlos's intimate conversations with GOD, and he sincerely aspires for all of us to be transformed by the power of the Holy Spirit through these every day.
"His conversations with GOD contain compilations of acknowledgement of the Trinity—Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Formatted clear and easy to read—you will not want to just keep it for a daily reading. Nonetheless, continue reading and be blessed by each and every conversation. —Dr. Lillian Hau-Degand, Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Illinois"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carlos R. Correa Sr.'s new book is a powerful series of spiritual reflections that are certain to empower and encourage believers from any background.
Correa shares in hopes of helping others to embrace and nurture a stronger spiritual connection to God.
