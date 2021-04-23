MEADVILLE, Pa., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rightly Dividing the Scriptures": a Bible study tool that puts weight on the proper and serious study of the Lord's Word in order for readers to live the tenets of the Christian faith as they are meant to. "Rightly Dividing the Scriptures" is the creation of published author Carlos Serra, a passionate Bible researcher who later became a Bible teacher.
Serra shares, "This book will serve as a tool to increase your biblical understanding, therefore your faith. Avoid the day of judgment. Don't be a tepid believer. Understand the Bible correctly, and the right way is by following the advice given by the apostle Paul: Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. (2 Timothy 2:15)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carlos Serra's new book is a comprehensive read about meditating in the pages of the Bible. With the aim to evoke a better understanding of God's Word, it molds readers to ultimately strengthen their faith through the holistic internalization of the Lord's Word.
View a synopsis of "Rightly Dividing the Scriptures" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Rightly Dividing the Scriptures" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Rightly Dividing the Scriptures," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing