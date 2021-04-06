MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Why God Isn't Pleased with His Creation: But It's Not Too Late to Please Him": a reflective book illustrating how humanity has veered away from the path the Lord has paved. "Why God Isn't Pleased with His Creation: But It's Not Too Late to Please Him" is the creation of published author Carlton Jones, a devout Christian who uses his writing to be of help to others.
Jones shares, "In my book, I stated a couple of times that it was not to pass judgment on no one but just to speak the truth as the Holy Spirit guides me, and I would use scripture to back up the things I wrote about. But most of all, I am also learning each and every chance I get, so I thank everyone for just taking the time to read my book. I know Jesus Christ will perform the rest, if it be in the Lord Jesus will and his guidance. I'll be writing more encouraging books in the near further. Thanks again. May God bless you all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carlton Jones's new book is a gentle tap on the shoulder for readers to ponder how far they are from God's ideal, and a friendly reminder to start walking the way the Lord intended for them.
Free from condescendence, this work teaches one that it is not too late to change and work their way back to the road of redemption.
View a synopsis of "Why God Isn't Pleased with His Creation: But It's Not Too Late to Please Him" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Why God Isn't Pleased with His Creation: But It's Not Too Late to Please Him" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Why God Isn't Pleased with His Creation: But It's Not Too Late to Please Him," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing