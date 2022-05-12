"Mansion of Poetry" from Christian Faith Publishing author Carlton Lloyd is an enjoyable collection of personal poetry that draws inspiration from love, family, faith, and happiness.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mansion of Poetry": a delightful anthology of poems. "Mansion of Poetry" is the creation of published author Carlton Lloyd, an innovator and entrepreneur who started his home improvement business, Old School Carpentry, in 1986 after migrating to the United States of America.
Lloyd shares, "In Mansion of Poetry, the concept levitates the inspiration of Carlton Lloyd freely throughout his mind. It's a life lesson, spitting poetic words that vibrate like an earthquake. The words sounded louder than thunder throughout creation. Goodness and wisdom are like the tree of knowledge; they are taught from.
"Mansion of Poetry is not built from bricks, stones, woods, or mood and steel. It is built from love, happiness, harmony, and one togetherness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carlton Lloyd's new book will bring readers an eclectic arrangement of poems certain to evoke a range of emotion.
Lloyd's passion for creating is apparent within the pages of this energetic and enjoyable work.
