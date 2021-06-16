MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We Are Just Clay: God's Hand in Life's Hard Circumstances": an engaging memoir from a career law enforcement officer. "We Are Just Clay: God's Hand in Life's Hard Circumstances" is the creation of published author Carlton Marshall, a loving husband and father who suffered a life-altering injury in the line of duty which resulted in quadriplegia.
Marshall shares, "God is all around us and is involved in every aspect of our lives every day. No matter what we may be enduring, God is present and at work. We Are Just Clay reveals how God is working through and fully controlling our circumstances, as a potter works with clay, to build us into a vessel of honor.
"We Are Just Clay shows God's hand in action through a true life affliction and reveals God's reasons and purpose in allowing such things in our lives. It also displays the boundless love, mercies, and continued grace God provides even in the midst of such turmoil. This book is a recommended read for anyone going through hard times and wondering, 'Where is God?' or for persons who are connected to others who are suffering. It will help the reader to recognize God is present even during affliction and help provide insight into either their own problems or possibly provide avenues to assisting others who are struggling."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carlton Marshall's new book is an emotional retelling of how the author dealt with a traumatic, life-changing injury.
Marshall provides readers with a truly faith-based retelling of a fateful day and all that transpired after. His story is one of uncertainty, hope, and healing.
