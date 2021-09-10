MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "El concepto equivocado del amor": an engaging series of poetic writings. "El concepto equivocado del amor" is the creation of published author Carmela Reynoso, a native of New York who was born in Manhattan and raised in the Bronx. She is the youngest of five and has resided in Pennsylvania since the age of nine.
Reynoso shares, "Have you ever wondered what the real concept of love is? If you have found it? And what if one day you will really feel it? What if love is not all you thought? And instead, love took over your heart only to dispose of it as garbage. So what? Do you stop trying to find the love everyone says exists and just live life with a aching heart? Well, since then, the love you have experienced is the only kind of love that exists for you.
"Would you dare to listen to another and see love from a different perspective? Together? How about I tell you that you are right? That love has its ugly side; just as we all have them. Tell me would you only see that? ... knowing that love also has its precious side. Love is a concept without an official concept. It simply is: Love.
"We have all been through heartbreak. But only the lucky ones have experienced the kiss of a true love. You say that love is this. I say that love is the other thing. But if Love were a person, what would it say about itself?
"This book brings Love and Anguish to life. If you dare to spy on their conversation, be sure to prepare your emotions. Love and Anguish have a lot to say. The words spilling from his lips are not easy to drink. However, it is medicine that is necessary."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carmela Reynoso's new book is a wonderfully unique collection of poetry in the form of personal letters to and from love.
Reynoso's writings are thoughtful and heartfelt in this emotional arrangement of creative verse. Having this work in both Spanish and English, she hopes to inspire as many readers as possible.
