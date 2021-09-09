MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Misconception of Love": an engaging series of poetic writings. "The Misconception of Love" is the creation of published author Carmela Reynoso, a native of New York who was born in Manhattan and raised in the Bronx. She is the youngest of five and has resided in Pennsylvania since the age of nine.
Reynoso shares, "Have you ever wondered what love is supposed to look like? Have you ever truly found it? Will you ever really feel it? What if love isn't all that you thought it was? And instead, love took hold of your heart only to dispose of it like rubbish. What then? Do you give up trying to find the love that everyone says exist and just live life with an aching heart? Since, the love you've experienced is the only type of love that exists for you.
"Would you dare to listen to another and see love from a different perspective; together? What if I told you that you're right? That love has it's ugly side; just like we all do. Would you only see just that? Knowing that love also has its precious side. Love is a concept that has no official concept. It is what it is; Love.
"We have all gone through heartbreak. But only the lucky ones have experienced true love's kiss. You say love is this. I say love is that. But, if Love were a person, what would it say about itself?
"This book brings Love and Heartbreak to life. If you dare to eavesdrop on their conversation, be sure to prepare your emotions. Love and Heartbreak have plenty to say. The words that spill from their lips aren't easy to sip. Yet, it's medicine that equips."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carmela Reynoso's new book is a wonderfully unique collection of poetry in the form of personal letters to and from love.
Reynoso's writings are thoughtful and heartfelt in this emotional arrangement of creative verse.
View a synopsis of "The Misconception of Love" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Misconception of Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Misconception of Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing