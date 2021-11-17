MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Cult Connection: A Message to the Church of Jesus Christ: How the Church and Man Will Be Deceived in the Coming Great Apostasy": a potent spiritual call to arms that will leave readers inspired and empowered. "The Cult Connection: A Message to the Church of Jesus Christ: How the Church and Man Will Be Deceived in the Coming Great Apostasy" is the creation of published author Carol A. Dennis, went to be with the Lord in 2018 leaving this inspired work as her legacy to the Christian world.
Dennis shares, "To some, this book will be an inspiration and a guide that sheds light on our current times, to others a correction and a conviction. Small it may be but powerful and direct.
"This book serves as a study guide for those searching for relevance between our place as Christians and the confusion and chaos of our current times. It is a call to the church and its earthly leadership to center their focus and submission to the love and authority of our Lord and Savior. It is a warning to all children of God to be wary and watchful for the signs of false teachings, prophets, and leaders."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol A. Dennis's new book is the culmination of thirty years of dedicated research and reflection.
Published on Dennis's behalf by her loving son, the author hopes to encourage others to seek a life based in God's word.
