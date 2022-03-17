MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Math Scripts: Algebra I": a useful educational resource for parents, teachers, and students. "Math Scripts: Algebra I" is the creation of published author Carol Armstrong Hardee, a loving mother and high school math teacher who was selected as one of two fellows from the state of Texas to attend the AT&T Teachers in Technology Institute. She served as a teacher on special assignment for her school district as a middle school math mentor for the Urban Systemic Program and a staff developer in the Math and Science Program, both sponsored by the National Science Foundation, and is nationally certified.
Hardee shares, "Math Scripts: Algebra 1 is a supplemental resource to any Algebra 1 course. It is designed to allow students to practice solving equations and inequalities studied in Algebra 1 using a script. The script provides word-for-word steps using the rules of equations, inequalities, and order of operations. Students can partner with other students and speak the parts in the script that describes step by step how to solve what is given. They have a great opportunity to write what they are saying, which helps them to process how what they are saying is related to how to denote the solution process symbolically. In other words, they are not only able to say the correct process, but they see how it should be written, building their literacy. There are different levels for each topic, so students can begin at an entry level and continue with more complex scripts. Speaking the language of math by performing math scripts will help your student become more fluent in math."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Armstrong Hardee's new book is an encouraging and easy to follow resource for math students.
Hardee draws from a dedicated career as a math instructor to present students with a helpful guide to cementing their understanding of algebra.
