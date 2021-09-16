MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Forever Rescued: How Jesus Set Me Free": an inspiring reflection on a life of abuse, heartache, and God's healing affection. "Forever Rescued: How Jesus Set Me Free" is the creation of published author Carol Drinkwater Gauthier, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, a native of Massachusetts, and a retired resident of Florida in the winter months. Gauthier formerly worked as a dental assistant, kindergarten teacher, and legal assistant.
Gauthier shares, "For this is how God so loved the world: 'He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.' John 3:16 NKJV
"The night is dark and Satan roars like a hungry lion tormenting me with hopelessness, depression, condemnation, guilt, shame, and suicide. I am prepared to take my life when I cry out one last time… 'If there is a God please rescue me for I can no longer live this life of fear'.
"I pray you will be inspired as you read how God reached down from His throne to direct my path and set me free. Read how God continues to work miraculously in the lives of his children throughout the world who are bound by the enemy of their souls. He sets the captives free with His blessings of love, repentance, forgiveness, peace, joy, and His amazing grace to all who will believe.
"He brought them out of darkness and the shadow of death, and broke their chains in pieces. Psalm 107:14 NKJV"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Drinkwater Gauthier's new book is a compelling and thoughtful exploration of the author's life through trauma and finding a sense of purpose through faith.
Gauthier shares a private look at a life of survival and thanksgiving to God for rescuing her from years of depression and suicidal thoughts.
