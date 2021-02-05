MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Haunted Mansion": a spooky tale that follows a group of children who are terrified of what's inside a scary-looking house while they were out trick-or-treating on Halloween. "The Haunted Mansion" is the creation of published author Carol Kelly Pike, a writer of poetry and children's short stories. She ran a dance school in Minnesota for many years teaching all forms of dance including classical ballet.
Pike shares, "Children out trick or treating on Halloween night discover a dark and scary-looking house in the woods. The children wonder… Is it haunted? Should they stay? Should they run away? What would you do?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Kelly Pike's new book will bring great entertainment to the young readers as it holds an illustrated fiction fit for Halloween.
View a synopsis of "The Haunted Mansion" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Haunted Mansion" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Haunted Mansion," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing