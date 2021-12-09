MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Chosen One": a potent story of a life lived in faith. "The Chosen One" is the creation of published author Carolena Williams.
Williams shares, "The mysteries that God gives us in life are through the holy spirit. We should be still and listen to his voice, humble ourselves, and show love to our neighbors. We should be kind, smile, give an encouraging word, share what you have with those in need, and help people in any way you can. I continually show love to my family and to the people that I meet. I let them see the light in me. That is living in righteousness. We should have faith that God will put all the pieces of your life back together again as you learn from your mistakes. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. God is always with you and will reveal his mysteries to you. I know God will change your life because he changed my life when I surrendered everything to him. We should ask God to process us and to give us wisdom and knowledge and ask him to take over your life. We are going to need Jesus to help us. By sowing our $100 and $1,000 seeds into God's Kingdom will open up the heavens into your life and reading your Bible each day and listen to God's word being preached. It all starts with repentance and turning from your sins and turning to God. Amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolena Williams's new book is a thoughtful example of spiritual wealth.
Williams writes in hopes of encouraging and inspiring others to find and embrace a place beside Jesus.
View a synopsis of "The Chosen One" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Chosen One" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Chosen One," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
