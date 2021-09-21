MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Overwhelming Challenges but Success at Last: The Life of My Beautiful and Lovely Mother": a fascinating exploration of one woman's resilience when faced with unexpected strife. "Overwhelming Challenges but Success at Last: The Life of My Beautiful and Lovely Mother" is the creation of published author Caroline Anamina, who was born in Niamtougou, in northern Togo, West Africa. Anamina is a loving wife and mother of three, having one biological and two adoptive children. She and her family live in Columbia, South Carolina.
Anamina shares, "This book is a story about my mother, who got pregnant at a relatively young age while she was still a student. It describes the challenges she faced as a young female living in an African society (Togo) with a culture heavily founded on patriarchal norms, values, and traditions. As if this male-dominated society was not enough, my mother also suffered from abandonment from her mother (my grandmother), who was disappointed in her for her untimely pregnancy. Needless to say, that my mother fought and continues to fight countless struggles, all through which she comes out victorious because Christ always strengthens her."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Caroline Anamina's new book is a powerful exploration of a woman's role within traditional cultures.
Anamina shares deeply personal family stories to provide readers with a firsthand look into unique cultural and familial experiences.
