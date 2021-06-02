MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Latching Well: Breastfeeding with an Integrative Approach" offers expert tips and techniques that empower readers to nurture their babies through the first year of life. Written by an experienced professional, the author, Caroline Conneen, FNP, R.D., IBCLC, successfully uses a holistic approach that incorporates information about skin-to-skin care, infant sleep, and introducing solids.
Conneen shares, "Breastfeeding is a great choice for you and your baby. Learn effective and reliable ways to latch and feed well. Integrated techniques come from select areas within lactation, nutrition, and advanced practice nursing. Each chapter reveals key skills that work for both mom and baby. Delve into this book to learn the secrets of making your experience a success. Loaded with practical advice, full of real-life examples, and important questions that mothers ask, this book is for you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Caroline Conneen, FNP, R.D., IBCLC's new breastfeeding book is a comprehensive guide that provides a treasure trove of helpful information to get mothers and babies off to a great start.
The author integrates lactation expertise with nurse practitioner and dietetic knowledge and skills. Leading a vibrant weekly support group for new moms and babies maintains current knowledge and expectations. Conneen's work includes recognition for teaching, writing, and speaking internationally.
View a synopsis of "Latching Well: Breastfeeding with an Integrative Approach" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Latching Well: Breastfeeding with an Integrative Approach" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon, iTunes, or Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Latching Well: Breastfeeding with an Integrative Approach," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
