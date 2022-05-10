"He Was Always There" from Christian Faith Publishing author Carolyn E. Perry provides the reader with the author's life experiences while also showcasing the ways in which the Lord works to guide one down a path that provides spiritual salvation.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "He Was Always There": an uplifting and motivational look at one's salvation through the eyes of the author. "He Was Always There" is the creation of published author Carolyn E. Perry, the founder of Helping People God's Way Counseling Services and Day by Day Ministries who received her associate and bachelor's degree in Christian Ministry. Perry was ordained as a pastor in 2016 and is currently the pastor at Freedom Williamsport.
Perry shares, "I have been encouraged for many, many years to write a book. I thought I had nothing of value to say. As the years marched by and I had more adventures, God said, 'It's time.' I hope that you will be encouraged by what you read in this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolyn E. Perry's new book is a compelling work written from the author's heart and soul and placed in the readers hands to give spiritual and emotional guidance through the teachings of the Lord.
